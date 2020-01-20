40 minutes ago

Akosombo based Right to Dream Academy will hold their first open trial this year on Monday 27th January at the Karikari Park in Dansoman-Accra.

The reputable talent production hub set up by British Social entrepreneur Ton Vernon in 1999 has metamorphosed into one of the elite academies in the country and on the continent.

The trials has been split into two age groups with ages 14-16 starting the trails at 7:30am to midday while ages 10-13 will commence theirs at 1:00pm and end at 4pm.

Right to Dream manages the most rigorous talent identification process in West Africa. Every two years, 15–20 students are selected out of 30,000 trialists to study and train at the Academy on 100% scholarships

Right to Dream Academy has helped churned out talents such as Abdul Majeed Waris (Strasbourg), former Black Meteors captain Yaw Yeboah, Thomas Agyepong, Mohammed Abu, and a host of other players plying their trade for one of their partner clubs FC Nordsjaelland.

A notice from the club reads:

“Important!!!

“We do not pay transportation for the event and discourage players traveling from outside Ghana due to the associated risks of travel.

“Players who attend do so at their own risk and should be accompanied by a guardian/parent.

“Right to Dream never accepts payment for a trial opportunity and should be wary of fraudsters using staff pictures and phone numbers as contact methods as we never post our numbers or accept money of any sort.

“Thank you”