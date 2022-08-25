2 hours ago

The Right to Dream Academy is making waves. In the past two years, the Ghanaian center has managed to bring three of its products to the fore. Players who attract attention and undoubtedly illustrate the quality of the work that is done there.

Mohamed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana and more recently, Simon Adingra, are part of the pride of this center. The significant value of each of these transactions is a measure of the quality of the products that come out. Over the past three years, this center has stood out on the transfer market (Kudus 15 million dollars, Kamaldeen 20 million dollars and Adingra 12 million). A good proof that on the transfer market, African football remains very viable if everything is successful from the start.

Right to Dream, a philosophy

The Right to Dream Academy is in fact an important branch of the vision of Tom Vernon, the bearer of this project. Located in Accra, the capital of Ghana, this football school, which was launched in 1999, aims to help children aged 9 to 18 achieve their dream. The idea is to give better chances to young people in the country and in the sub-region, who dream of professional football careers.

Several detection tournaments are organized. Among the thousands of young people who mobilize, only 18 are chosen each year. Between studies and football, the training aims to bring out future models in the end.

The Danish club Nordsjaelland, also owned by Tom Vernon, is the gateway to Europe for the young residents of the RTD Academy centre. This is why already within the center in Accra, the vision of the Danish club’s football is already being put in place. Particular emphasis is placed on speed and intelligence in the game.

Adingra, the most recent shot

Last June, Simon Adingra signed for Brighton from FC Nordsjaelland. Although he was later loaned to Belgium at Union Saint-Gilloise, the 20-year-old is favored by observers for his ability to succeed at the top level.

He follows in the footsteps of talented youngsters Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana who all trained at Right to Dream academy, and moved to Denmark to play for Nordsjaelland before signing major transfers to top leagues. Another example is Abu Francis who joined Cercle Brugge on 20 August.

