3 hours ago

Rihanna has a storied relationship with her father, but Ronald Fenty revealed she came through for him in a major way after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, the 66-year-old Barbados-native opened up about his harrowing ordeal that brought him to his knees. “My daughter, Robyn, was checking in on me every day. I feared the worst. I thought I was going to die, honestly,” he admitted to the UK publication. Ronald said that his health took a turn for the worst after he developed a fever. “I got a fever up inside of my nose. I had a fever across my lips. It was just a lot of fever,” he recalled. It resulted in him being quarantined at an isolation center where he says he was able to make a full recovery just after 14 days.