Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has named Ghana's Michael Essien among the top midfielders he ever faced.

The former Leeds United centre back in recounting top African midfielders included Ghana's Michael Essien among others.

Rio Ferdinand played against some of Africa’s greatest midfielders over a glittering 20-year career in English football.

During his time with West Ham United, Leeds United, Manchester United and Queens Park Rangers, he went head-to-head with some of the game’s top enforcers, players who drove top teams forward with strength, power and indefatigable stamina.

“I’m talking [about] players like [Michael] Essien, Yaya Toure, Chieck Tiote,” said the Guinness Night Football ambassador.

“Big players, strong, big presence. When they get [on the ball], they can do [things with it] as well.”

Ferdinand singled out Manchester City legend Toure, and Chelsea powerhouse Essien for special praise.

“Yaya Toure is the only player who’s turned and faced, and I’ve gone, ‘Oh no!’” he added.