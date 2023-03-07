34 minutes ago

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has reignited the debate between Brazilian midfielder Casemiro and Arsenal's Thomas Teye Partey.

He said that if the Ghanaian midfielder were to appear on his show 'Vibe With Five', the midfielder would admit that Manchester United's Casemiro is a better player than him.

There has been comparisons in recent times about who is the best defensive midfielder in the English Premier League between Ghana and Arsenal's Thomas Partey, Man United's Casemiro and Man City's Rodri.

Both players have been integral to their team's rise in the Premier League table with Arsenal leading the pack while Manchester United are third.

The two players faced each other regularly when they both played in Spain for Real Madrid and Arsenal..

Ferdinard acknowledges the relevance of the two players to their teams but picks Casemiro over the Black Stars deputy captain.

In an interview with Arsenal fan Joel Beya on his YouTube channel, he said: "Partey's a good player. He ain't Casemiro, trust me! And if we have Partey on this show one day, he will say, 'Joel [Beya], don't do this to me, man'".

Arsenal won a dramatic game against Bournemouth on Saturday with the Ghanaian scoring while Manchester United and Casemiro endured a tough time at Liverpool.