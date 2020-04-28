3 hours ago

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has urged his former club to go in for Athletico Madrid's Thomas Teye Partey when the transfer window opens.

The in-demand Ghanaian has been linked with several clubs with Arsenal said to be leading the race for the player's signature.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to have identified the Athletico Madrid star as a key figure in his plans for next season and will stop at nothing to get his man.

However Rio Ferdinand has urged his former club to go in for the central midfielder who has shone for the Rojiblancos this season.

When asked which three players he would sign for the Red Devils on The Beautiful Game podcast, Ferdinand said, "Every week this changes.”

"I'd definitely buy Sancho. Can you imagine Sancho in that team? He draws two or three players to him and [Marcus] Rashford's playing one-v-one? Oh God, it's over.

"I would maybe go and get Partey from Atletico Madrid or [Wilfred] Ndidi from Leicester, I like Saul Niguez, he's a very, very good player in midfield. And I do still think they need a centre-back.

"Whether you go for a young one, like Ben Godfrey, or go for someone like Koulibaly, I don't know, it's difficult."

The Ghanaian midfielder has been an integral part of the Athletico Madrid team making 21 appearances in La Liga while scoring twice.