2 hours ago

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana is urging strict enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocols.

It says the spike in Coronavirus cases in the country is worrying and must be addressed immediately.

Speaking to Citi News, Executive Secretary of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Dr. Dennis Sena Awitty, said authorities must ensure that the country does not get into a situation where health facilities will be overwhelmed.

“Everything is about enforcing the restrictions and protocols that are in place. We must ensure that the social distancing and wearing of face masks are enforced. Let’s not turn a blind eye to them and get to the situation where we are overwhelmed with infections before we start limiting spread,” Dr. Awitty cautioned.

There has been a steady rise in the number of active COVID-19 cases in recent days after it dropped below 500 a few weeks ago.

The country recently recorded the Delta variant of the virus within the community after it was initially said to have been detected in some travellers and contained at the Kotoka International Airport.

Recently, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), also asked the police to enforce strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 strain, Delta.

“The Commission urges the Ghana Police Service to enforce strict adherence to the COVID-19 prevention protocols to curb the spread of the Delta variant,” the NCCE said in a statement.

COVID-19: Revise vaccination plan to curb rising cases – Akandoh to government

Meanwhile, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, is urging the government to vary its vaccination strategy amid rising cases of COVID-19.

According to him, the government’s unfocused vaccination plan and the refusal to continue the public testing regime provides no hope for the country’s fight against COVID-19.

“As I stand here as the Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, if you ask me when we are going to roll out the next vaccination plan, the answer is I don’t know, and the worst of it all is that we have stopped doing testing. Now, if you have a positive case, it takes you the patient to go and test your relatives. The only way we can arrest the rise in the active cases is [through] vaccination,” he said.

Source: citifmonline.com