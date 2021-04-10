1 hour ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is urging the government to ensure speedy investigations and prosecution of all persons involved in the killing of 11-year-old Ishmael Mensah at Lamptey-Mills, a community in the Ga South Municipality.

The party says fast-tracking the processes will ensure that Ghanaians are not continuously reminded and hurt by the unfortunate incident.

“It is the expectation of the National Democratic Congress that the appropriate authorities will ensure that the bereaved family are comforted by the swiftness of the application of the law to punish the perpetrators and all who may be behind this dastardly murder.”

“In this regard, we call on the Akufo-Addo government to speed up investigations and crank the wheels of justice so that the country can rid itself of the odious reminder of this unfortunate event,” the party said in a statement signed by its Director of Communications, Kakra Essamuah.

While expressed its condolences to the bereaved family, the NDC said it is shocked by the killing of the “young and promising boy.”

The party said it is concerned about the apparent craze for the acquisition of quick wealth without the required hard work as it is a dangerous trend that “has to be condemned and discouraged by all and sundry.”

Four persons including two teenagers, Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kini are in the grips of the police for their alleged involvement in the killing of 11-year-old Ishmael Mensah supposedly for money rituals at Lamptey Mills.

The teenagers allegedly lured the deceased into an uncompleted building and smashed his head with a club and cement blocks killing him instantly.

They subsequently buried him in the building.

Police say the suspects planned to recover the body at midnight for the supposed rituals.

The news, since it came out last week has remained a topical issue for public discussion with many lamenting the increasing spate of similarly heinous crimes in the country.

According to the NDC, the failure of government in ensuring that such crimes are speedily dealt with is causing it to continue.

“We further wish to draw the attention of the Akufo-Addo government to the plethora of crimes whose resolution has dragged on interminably, thus encouraging the perpetuation of the culture of impunity,” the party further said in its statement.

Read the full statement below:

It is with extreme shock and disbelief that the National Democratic Congress received news of the gruesome murder of a ten-year old boy called Ishmael Mensah Abdallah at Kasoa in the Central Region by his own teenaged acquaintances for ritual purposes.

The Leadership, as well as the entire rank and file of the NDC, join the family and friends and indeed the entire nation, in mourning the loss of this young and promising boy much beloved by his family and community.

The NDC has taken due notice of the fact that there appears to be a fashionable craze towards the acquisition of quick wealth by many of our countrymen and women and the youth in particular, without the attendant hard, morally sound and lawful means of obtaining same. We deem this development as a dangerous trend that has to be condemned and discouraged by all and sundry.

It is a development which the NDC is unquestionably opposed to, or else we risk bequeathing to the youth a practice and a lifestyle that cannot build this nation.

We further wish to draw the attention of the Akufo-Addo government to the plethora of crimes whose resolution has dragged on interminably, thus encouraging the perpetuation of the culture of impunity.

We encourage the youth to look out for honest, hard working, and accomplished persons as their role models. Wealth which has been improperly obtained, should never be an attraction for the upcoming youth of this great nation.

In this regard, we call on the Akufo-Addo government to speed up investigations and crank the wheels of justice so that the country can rid itself of the odious reminder of this unfortunate event.

May the soul of young Ishmael Mensah Abdallah rest in peace.

Kakra Essamuah

Director of Communications

Source: citifmonline