2 hours ago

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service is set to conduct DNA examination on human remains, skulls, and other body parts exhumed from the residents of two traditional priests near Adeiso in the Eastern Region.

Speaking at a press briefing on the matter, the CID Boss, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah revealed that one of the victims, a biochemist was shot and killed for rituals after he made contact with the traditional priests.

According to him, the Police found the decomposed body of the deceased at the residence of the two suspects. Another body with other human parts were also exhumed.

“The decomposed bodies, human remains and bones have been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem and anthropological and DNA examinations.”

Human blood

COP Isaac Ken Yeboah further disclosed that a follow up to the crime scene uncovered a gallon of liquid substance suspected to be human blood which was found at the backyard garden of Gameli which he siphoned from one Quartey Papafio and Kwasi Zomelo who were murdered.

Background

Two spiritualists have been arrested in a Joint Security Operation carried out by Armed Police and Military personnel from Accra in the Eastern Region.

The Shrine of the two spiritualists named Power 1 Herbal and Spiritual Center was raided at Adu Kwadwo Community near Maame Dede in the Upper West Akyem District Thursday, April 30, 2020.

The two fetish priests arrested are known as Power 1 and Scorpion.

They were arrested for alleged ritual murder, fraud, and the production of fake currencies.

According to report, the joint armed security team that carried out the operation has exhumed remains suspected to be human bodies buried by the spiritualists.

The suspects are being transferred to Accra along with the exhibits retrieved.