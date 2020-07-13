1 hour ago

Leading building and construction company - Riyadh constructions Ltd situated at Ashaley Botwe in Accra has donated an undisclosed amount of money to the paracycling National Team as part of its social responsibility in these covid times.

CEO of the company, Mr. Riyadh Mohammed delivered this gesture today in consonance with the his firm's cooperate social responsibility outreach.

Riyadh constructions is a noted building outfit well versed in Estate development and land advice.

Mr. Mohammed also doubles as the Team Manager of the Paracycling National Team - wheels of fire.

The affable manager is an international businessman and an ardent cycling official and was instrumental in team Ghanas success in Egypt and Rwanda.

The recipients of his token have expressed their gratitude for this gesture.

Source: Ghana Cycling Federation