The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host the highly anticipated CAF Super Cup final in 2024.

The match will feature Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly SC, champions of the CAF Champions League, facing off against Zamalek SC, winners of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The final is set for Friday, September 27th, 2024. Specific details regarding the venue and kick-off time will be revealed by CAF at a later date.

This announcement marks a collaborative effort between CAF and the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

"CAF is excited to work together and partner with the General Entertainment Authority," said CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe.

"We look forward to the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup Final 2024 between two of the most popular and successful clubs in Africa, namely Al Ahly and Zamalek."

HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the GEA, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are delighted to host the African Super Cup at Riyadh Season, which represents one of the most important tournaments on the African continent. We all look forward to a competitive match that lives up to its promises."

Football fans worldwide can look forward to this exciting clash between the two Egyptian clubs, promising a match that will showcase the best of African football.