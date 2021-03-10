1 hour ago

Ahafo Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is angered by the lackadaisical attitude of local contractors towards their jobs.

According to him, the President of Ghana after the creation of six extra regions noted that the roads in the Ahafo region were bad and therefore contracted them to eleven local contractors.

However, two contractors are seen on site working whiles the others are yet to move to site in order to fix the bad roads.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Wontumi radio, Mr. Kwabena Owusu Sekyere noted that the attitude of the contractors could spell doom for the New Patriotic Party in 2024 because the people will be forced to vote against the party.

To him, these are some of the reasons why contracts are given to foreign companies to the detriment of local contractors because local contractors don’t take their work seriously.

“Our local contractors complain bitterly that contracts are only given to the foreigners but if you give to them, they will do the work lackadaisically.” He said

“Those living in the rural areas are really suffering from dust.” He further lamented

“People are coward in telling the truth. If care is not taken, some people will take NPP to opposition. A time will come I won’t be a Regional Chairman so I have to leave a legacy behind,” he affirmed.