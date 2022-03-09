3 hours ago

The attention of the Ministry of Roads and Highways (MRH) has been drawn to a publication titled “Minority Leader demands structural audit on Tamale Overhead Bridge,” published by the Ghana News Agency and other media outlets.

The publication indicates that the Hon. Minority Leader, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, made the comments when he addressed journalists on what he described as “the people’s concerns over the Tamale overhead bridge project.”

The MRH’s concern is borne out of the fact that the Minority Leader could have easily sought clarification from the Ministry instead of channelling the concern through the media.