22 minutes ago

An outspoken broadcaster with the Multimedia Group, Akwasi Nsiah, is urging the dismissal of Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways, for causing financial loss to the state.

The host of Adom TV's Badwam show made the suggestions following discussions surrounding the 78 Million Ghana Cedis that the country would lose yearly as a result of the government's decision to stop collecting road tolls.

On the Badwam show on Friday, December 9, 2022, Akwasi Nsiah vehemently demanded the firing of the sector minister because, in his view, Mr. Amoako-Atta's decision to forbid drivers from paying road tolls was not carefully considered.

"Look at this enormous financial loss Amoako-Atta has caused the state. His justification for the suspension of road toll collection was that there had been miscommunication between toll collectors and drivers at the tollbooths.

"Do you know how frequently GRA officials have to litigate with individuals in order to collect taxes from them, Mr. Amoako-Atta? Do you know how many times traders have chased out GRA officials from the markets? Do you know how frequently people chase out ECG officials from their residences?

"Should these officials also notify us that they'll no longer collect their moneys because of the problems they confront in the course of duty?" He asked on live TV.

Akwasi Nsiah went on to criticize President Nana Akufo-Addo for doing nothing but watching as Mr. Amoako-Atta strolls around freely and keeps enjoying his position despite costing the country millions of cedis in road tolls.

The President, he said, "has not been a man enough, the man that we all thought he was, it appears he has been charmed, otherwise Amoako-Atta would be the first appointee to be shown the exit in this government. But, it's not your fault, I don't blame you Hon. Amoako-Atta, with all due respect I don't blame you one bit."

Cancellation of road tolls

The cancellation of the road tolls was announced by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta at a presentation of the 2020 budget statement and economic policy.

In replacement of the road tolls, the Ministry announced the introduction of Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) to generate more revenue for the 2022 fiscal year. The introduction of the E-Levy was projected to raise about GH6.9 billion into government coffers next year.