23 minutes ago

Three suspected robbers attacked a filling station at Ashongman Monday dawn and allegedly killed a private security man on duty.

The suspected robbers locked up two female attendants in one of the offices at the Ashongman Pure Water GOIL Filling Station after stealing an amount of GH¢2,006.

Briefing

Briefing the Daily Graphic, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, said the police received information about the robbery attack around 3 a.m. yesterday.

The police proceeded to the scene and rescued the two attendants who were locked up in one of the offices at the station.

A private security man, who has been identified only as Efo, and believed to be in his mid-forties, was found dead in a mini bus at the filling station.

The police found multiple cuts on his body.

Read also

Armed robbers attack ambulance transporting pregnant woman in labour

6 Armed robbers jailed 230 years

Two ‘Robbers’ charged for another robbery

What happened

Mrs Tenge said the two female attendants told the police that around 2:30 a.m. three young men, who were speaking pidgin English with a foreign accent, broke into their office and robbed them of the previous day's sales.

The suspects, who were armed with a gun, an iron bar and a knife, attempted breaking a safe in the office but were not successful.

The Accra Regional Police PRO said the attendants claimed that the suspects locked them up and in addition to the money they took, they also made away with their phones and a laptop.

Scene secured

The body of the deceased was conveyed to the Police Hospital morgue, following which the police secured the scene to prevent tampering, contamination and destruction of potential evidence.

As of the time of filing this report, the local police were waiting for a team from the Crime Scene Management Unit at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to assist with investigations.

Graphic.com.gh