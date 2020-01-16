18 minutes ago

Head coach of Mysterious Ebususa Dwarfs, Robert Asibu has resigned from his post as coach of the side moments after their 2-1 loss to Liberty Professionals.

The Crabs have endured a torrid run in the Ghana Premier League losing all four matches under the watch of the experienced gaffer.

Mr. Robert Asibu tendered in his resignation to the club's management few minutes after Liberty Professionals' come from behind victory over his team.

He has failed to steer the club clear of the relegation places after just four matches in the Ghana Premier League.

Dwarfs have lost all four matches in the Ghana Premier League thus far and after taking the lead in their match day four encounter against Liberty Professionals at home watched on helplessly as the relentless Liberty Professionals came from behind to win the game deep into injury time.

Supporters of the club threatened him that they do not want him in charge of the team during their next game.

Roberts Asibu has in the past coached Elmina Sharks and Sekondi Eleven Wise.