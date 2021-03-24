1 hour ago

Long serving Ashantigold goalkeeper Robert Dabuo has been axed from the cclub in brutal fashion after working with the miners for seven years.

The former Wa All Stars goalkeeper joined the miners in 2014 and at a point was the club's number 1 goalie.

Dabuo has been left out of the miners squad list for the second round of the Ghana Premier League season which will resume next month.

An incensed Robert Dabuo is furious with how the club have treated him after notifying him of the decision without any proper official letter.

“I am waiting for them. They called me by the roadside and told me which is even disrespectful. So I am waiting for them to serve me my letter then I will know my next step.” Dabuo told Oyerepa

Meanwhile two players namely Defender Michael Enu and goalkeeper Felix Clottey have also had their names omitted from the squad list submitted to the GFA after they featured in the 5-2 defeat to Legon Cities in the first round.

The duo were accused after the game of bribery and have allegedly paid with their careers.