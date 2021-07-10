11 hours ago

Swedish forward Robin Quaison who has Ghanaian descent has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq after depart German Bundesliga side Mainz 05 on a free agent with the expiration of his contract this summer.

The 27-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Knights of Al Dahna after leaving Mainz O5 at the end of last season.

After a four year stint with the Bundesliga side the striker has decided to look for pastures anew in the gulf region.

The 27 year old forward has departed the club where he made 103 appearances scoring 34 goals and has spent four years.

He was heavily linked with a move to English clubs Tottenham Hotspurs and Brighton last summer but Quaison has agreed to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

Robin Quaison was part of the Swedish team at the EURO 2020 before their exit in the round of 16 after an extra time defeat to Ukraine.

He began his career in Sweden with AIK before moving to Palermo in Italy, where he spent three season and then made a switch to Mainz O5.

?s=20