44 minutes ago

Former Arsenal striker, Robin van Persie, has spoken highly of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey and emphasized his significance to the club.

According to the ex-Dutch goal poacher, it would have been a mistake for Arsenal to let Partey leave this summer without a brilliant replacement.

Van Persie praised Partey's performances, noting his impressive distribution skills and goal-scoring ability from the midfield.

He believes that losing such a player without finding a suitable replacement would greatly affect Arsenal's performance in the upcoming season.

If there is any player in that Arsenal dressing room that impressed me greatly is no other person than Thomas Partey, he was great and you could see his distributions in that Arsenal midfield and he scores too.

“Losing such a player without a brilliant replacement will really affect Arsenal, and Arteta knows these, he needs to stay & help them do great next season,” Robin van Persie said in an interview as quoted by Arinda Ozillian.

The Ghanaian midfielder had the opportunity to pursue a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia this summer but chose to remain with Arsenal.

Van Persie acknowledged Partey's commitment to the club and stated that his presence would be essential in helping Arsenal achieve success in the upcoming season.

Partey was recently in action for Arsenal when they lifted the 2023 Emirates Cup.

As the Community Shield match against Manchester City approaches, the talented midfielder is expected to play a crucial role for the Gunners on Sunday.

Robin van Persie's praise for Thomas Partey highlights the high regard in which the Ghanaian midfielder is held, not only by fans but also by former players who understand the importance of a strong and influential presence in the midfield.

Arsenal will be hoping that Partey's performances continue to shine and positively impact the team's results in the upcoming season.