2 hours ago

Rocky Dwamena has expressed his joy after signing a three-year contract with Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.

The talented midfielder joins the former FA Cup champions as a free agent following his contract termination with Asante Kotoko.

"It was a moment of pure happiness for me when I received that call from Ameenu Shardow to join Dreams FC," Dwamena shared with Dreams FC Communications.

"The opportunity to be part of such a prestigious football club filled me with excitement and a sense of fulfillment.

It is a moment that I will always cherish and be grateful for."

Dwamena's signing is seen as a significant boost to Dreams FC's squad as they aim to improve their performance in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

Despite an impressive run to the semifinals in the CAF Confederation Cup, the "Still Believe" lads struggled domestically, finishing 9th in the previous campaign.

With the new season set to kick off in September, Dreams FC hopes to perform better in domestic competitions.

Dwamena is expected to play a crucial role in the team's success, with his contract securing his services until 2027.