56 minutes ago

Ronaldo has had to wait for his debut since a big move to Al-Nassr because of a suspension from his time at Manchester United.

But he will make his competitive debut for his new side on Sunday, when they host Ettifaq at Mrsool Park.

So how fitting it was that his first game in the Middle Eastern country - a high-profile and hugely competitive friendly - was against his old foe Messi, who lifted the World Cup in neighbouring Qatar just a month ago.

The Argentina captain latched on to Neymar's pass and converted the opener after just two minutes, but the 37-year-old Portugal skipper was not to be outdone.

Ronaldo's first was from the penalty spot, which was awarded after he was floored by PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas' forearm smash into his face, leaving him with a badly bruised cheek.

And he showed the hunger and desire he still possesses for the second, an initial header hitting the post then reacting quickest to convert, showcasing his trademark celebration for both goals with the crowd joining in.

Both players were taken off on 61 minutes and could have faced each other for the last time, unless they cross paths again in the twilight of their glittering careers.