1 hour ago

Portugal and global football icon Christian Ronaldo has now joined Ghana's all time top scorer Asamoah Gyan in an elite company after becoming only the second player to score a goal in nine consecutive major football tournaments.

The former Ghana captain is the first ever player to have achieved that astounding feat after scoring in nine major football tournaments.

Asamoah Gyan who now plays in the Ghana Premier League for ambitious side Legon Cities scored in the 2006 World Cup in Germany becoming Ghana's first ever goal scorer at the World Cup against Czech Republic.

Then he continued with a goal at the 2008 African Cup of Nations which was held in Ghana and also netted at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa where Ghana reached the quarter finals losing to Uruguay on penalties.

The former Sunderland strike then scored at the 2012 AFCON, 2013 AFCON, 2014 World Cup, 2015 AFCON and the 2017 AFCON tournament as well scoring at least a goal in nine consecutive major tournaments.

The Portuguese captain with his brace against Hungary on Tuesday evening at the Euro 2020 has joined Asamoah Gyan as the second player to have scored at least a goal at nine major tournaments.

Ronaldo has scored at least a goal at these tournaments; 2004 Euros, 2006 World Cup, 2008 Euros,2010 World Cup,2012 Euros,2014 World Cup,2016 Euros, 2018 World Cup and 2020 Euros.

?s=20