21 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has signed Ghanaian forward Ropapa Mensah to a one-year contract with a club option for the 2021 season, pending USL Championship and USSF approval.

Mensah comes to Pittsburgh with three seasons of USL Championship experience under his belt, previously playing for Nashville SC and Penn FC. The striker has racked up 18 goals and 10 assists in 80 career appearances (45 starts) at this level of competition.

“Ropapa is a young player who has already had an impact in this league,” head coach Bob Lilley said. “He is a player with good size, pace and skill that makes defenders uncomfortable, and we expect him to be a big asset for us this season.”

From 2018-19, Mensah suited up for Nashville SC. This past season, he posted six goals, which tied for the second-highest total on the club. Beginning his USL Championship tenure with Penn FC in 2017, the 22-year-old posted seven goals and two assists en route to the highest scoring season of his career.

In 2016, the Accra, Ghana native began his professional career with Inter Allies of the Ghana Premier League, the top tier of professional soccer in the country, and logged 19 games played and three goals. He was loaned to Penn FC and Nashville SC over the course of the 2017 and 2018 seasons before the latter purchased his contract outright for the 2019 campaign.

Mensah was named to the Ghana U-23 National Team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. He did not record an appearance in the tournament.