1 hour ago

Ghanaian Youngster, Ropapa Mensah has disclosed that he wants to become a football agent after ultimately calling time on his playing career.

Speaking in a social media interview, the versatile forward said he would want to become an agent so he can pass on the knowledge he had acquired to younger footballers.

"I want to become an agent", Mensah said.

"That is what I want to do. Maybe not when I retire entirely but it can happen even now that I’m playing,” The former Inter Allies star added.

The 22-year-old football star joined USL Championship side Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in January 2020 from Nashville SC where he played 77 games (44 starts), scored 18 goals and 10 assists.

The native of Cape Coast in the Central Region started his football career with Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies in 2016.

He was loaned to Penn FC and Nashville SC over the course of the 2017 and 2018 seasons before the latter purchased his contract outright for their 2019 campaign.