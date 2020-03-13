33 minutes ago

The revenue of Rosenergoatom, the Rosatom subsidiary tasked with operating Russian nuclear power stations, reached a record $7.01 billion (453.3 billion roubles) in 2019.

In 2019, total revenue from the sale of electric energy generated by Russian nuclear power plants increased by 17.5% on the year, while total nuclear power generation amounted to 208.8 billion kWh, a 2.2% increase on the year.

Today, Rosenergoatom is the largest power generator in Russia and the second largest in the world in terms of nuclear generating capacity, an important player in the global nuclear power industry, which is successfully developing and embracing a largescale digital transformation.

The share of electricity produced by Russian nuclear power plants in the national energy system in 2019 amounted to 19.4%, with every fifth light bulb in Russia powered by energy generated by nuclear power plants.

About Rosatom

ROSATOM is the only company in the world to offer integrated clean energy solutions across the nuclear supply chain and beyond, including design, construction and operation of nuclear power stations, uranium mining, conversion and enrichment, supply of nuclear fuel, decommissioning, spent fuel storage and transportation and safe nuclear waste disposal. With 70 years’ continuous experience, the company is the world leader in high-performance solutions for all kinds of nuclear power plants. It is also working in the segments of wind generation, nuclear medicine, energy storage and other.

Headquartered in Moscow, the company brings together over 300 enterprises and organizations and over 250,000 employees. Globally, the company has the second biggest uranium reserves, has more than a third of the world’s enrichment market, and is the world's biggest builder of the latest generation nuclear power stations and US$133 billion 10-years export order book.