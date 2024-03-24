2 hours ago

Zone Two leaders Basake Holy Stars suffered their fourth straight away defeat after losing 2-0 to Rospak FC who are also unbeaten in their last 6 home league games.

Nana Ansah Boateng scored the first goal for Rospak FC in the 59th minute before Sampson Ekyem added to the tally in the 63rd minute to wrap things up for them in a gusty home display.

Still in the Zone, Skyy FC pip Future Stars 1-0 to keep the pressure on Holy Stars and PAC Academy in Zone Two. Skyy FC are now 3rd in the league table after Paul Ennin scored the only goal of the game in the 61st minute.

Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs maintained their unbeaten record in the Zone Two as they shared the points with New Edubiase United in Cape Coast.

The game was full of goal scoring opportunities but both teams squandered their chances as the game ended 0-0.

New Edubiase United remain second in the league table - with 3 points separating them from leaders, Holy Stars who have 34 points after 19 games.

Here are the remaining results in Zone Two:

Credit: Ghanafa.org