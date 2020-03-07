3 hours ago

The Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jr. says the rotation of the Independence Day parade must continue irrespective of the government in power.

The 63rd independence day parade was held at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

That was the second time the independence day parade was held outside Accra since 1957.

Last year it was held at Tamale and President Akufo-Addo says the government is willing to rotate the event across all the region.

Kweku Baako speaking on NewsFile said he is in support of the rotation as it ignites a sense of patriotism in people.

"I am in support of the rotation, I think it should continue irrespective of the government in power, it ignites a sense of patriotism in people and that is good, my only problem is the sustainability".

Present at the Independence parade was His Royal Majesty, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago Dr Keith Christopher Rowley was the special guest of honour.

The event saw thousands of Ghanaians troop to the Baba Yara Stadium to catch a glimpse of it.