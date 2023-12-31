30 minutes ago

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia set Beposo, in the Ashanti Region agog, at the 63rd Conference of the Ghana Muslim Mission on Saturday.

Dr. Bawumia was the Special Guest at the climax of the 63rd Anniversay celebrations, and his entry to the ground, set the place alive.

Cheers of his name in adulation reverberated, and the most frenzied were the women, made up of the Women's Felowship of the Ghana Muslim Mission.

As Dr. Bawumia went round to greet, the women mobbed him as they all tried to catch a glimpse of him and shook his hands.

Addressing the conference, Dr. Bawumia underscored the significance of education to national development, adding that it is the reason the NPP Government has invested so much to ensure free and inclusive access to secondary education.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted the significant gains and progress the nation has made in education, revealing that since the implementation of the Free SHS policy, enrollment in senior secondary schools in Ghana has increased from 800,000 in 2017 to 1.4 million.

The Vice President also added that thanks to the Free SHS policy, there is now gender parity in SHS enrollment, a situation he said is refreshing considering the high gender imbalance in favour of male students prior to the implementation of the Free SHS policy.