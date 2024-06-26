9 hours ago

Royal Antwerp FC has announced the acquisition of experienced Ghanaian international Denis Odoi on a free transfer from Club Brugge.

Odoi, who made 39 appearances for Brugge across various competitions last season and scored three goals, brings a wealth of experience to his new club.

The 36-year-old has signed a two-year contract with Antwerp, enhancing the squad with his versatility and expertise.

Returning to Belgium in January 2022 after over five years at Fulham FC in England, Odoi joined from KSC Lokeren in 2016.

His move to Antwerp is seen as a significant boost for the club's young dressing room, where his seasoned presence and knowledge are expected to be invaluable.

Throughout his career, Odoi has showcased his ability to adapt to various positions, making him a versatile and strategic addition to the team.

The club's management expressed their excitement over securing his services, emphasizing his role in mentoring and guiding the younger players.

Odoi's leadership and expertise are anticipated to be crucial for Antwerp in their upcoming campaigns.

His signing represents a strategic move by the club to bolster its squad ahead of the new season, with expectations that his experience will significantly contribute to the team's success.