The stadium ban placed on Real Tamale United by the Ghana Football Association has been lifted by the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA.

RTU were banned by the Football Association after their 1-1 home game against Aduana Stars where some irate fans went onto the pitch and attacked the center referee.

An interim ban was placed on the club by the GFA immediately after the incident with the club playing two matches at the Baba Yara Stadium.

But a ruling has now been made by the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA with the club fined GHC10,000 and also handed a two home ban.

RTU have since the temporary ban played two home matches against King Faisal and Berekum Chelsea away from home making the two home game ban moot.

The club will now play their next league game against Asante Kotoko at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.