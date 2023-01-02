4 hours ago

Real Tamale United started the new year with a home win following a 3-2 victory at the Aliu Mahama stadium.

Yussif Nurudeen scored a last gasp winner to ensure the Blues secure all the points in a five-goal thriller over the League debutants.

Baba Kushibo opened the scoring just seven minutes into the game for Real Tamale United after intercepting a pass from the back before rounding up Clinton Quaye to slot home.

With a one goal at the break, Issah Kuka drilled home the second goal for RTU in the 58th minute – but the lead was reduced two minutes later by the Royals as Richard Dzikoe pulled one back inside 60 minutes.

Kotoku Royals were energized by the goal and worked tirelessly in search of the equalizer - with five minutes remaining the Akyem Oda side pulled parity much to the surprise of the home fans at the Aliu Mahama stadium.

Yussif Nurudeen again popped to nod home the match winner on the full-time mark.