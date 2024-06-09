5 hours ago

Real Tamale United (RTU) have concluded their Ghana Premier League season with a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Asante Kotoko.

The match, held at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex in Nalerigu, saw Kotoko secure the victory through goals from Peter Amidu Acquah and Bernard Somuah.

Acquah broke the deadlock in the 58th minute, putting Kotoko in the lead. Somuah then sealed the win with a second goal in the 86th minute.

This result has confirmed RTU's relegation, as they remain at the bottom of the table with 31 points.

RTU struggled throughout the match, failing to find their rhythm, while Kotoko's win elevated them to 46 points, moving them up from 10th place.

RTU, positioned 18th before the match, will now face Dreams FC in an outstanding game before concluding their season against Accra Great Olympics.

Despite their efforts, their return to Ghana's second-tier league next season is now inevitable.

Asante Kotoko, on the other hand, will host Bofoakwa Tano in their next match at the Baba Yara Stadium.

They aim to finish the season on a positive note following a challenging campaign.