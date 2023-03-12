3 hours ago

There was nothing to separate Real Tamale United (RTU) and their city rivals Tamale City in their match day 21 clash at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

The home side RTU started the game on the front foot but Tamale City did not wilt as they stood strong in the opening exchanges.

Tamale City suffered an early blow as one of their players had to be taken off after a hefty fall.

Manaf Gumah effected a free kick for RTU in the 20th minute when Kwame Boakye was felled by Tamale City but his free kick was wasted.

RTU was still pressing and Mana Gumah sent a piledriver goalward but it was saved by Tamale City goalie Pongo Agbeko.

Tamale City came into the game very strongly in the second half as they caused problems for RTU but they could not find a breakthrough.

There was nothing to separate the two sides as they shared the spoils.