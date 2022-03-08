43 minutes ago

The Communications Director of beleaguered Ghana Premier League side Real Tamale United 9RTU0, Sey Mubarak says fans of the club have made their demands clear following their protestation on Monday morning.

Some irate supporters of Real Tamale United (RTU) went berserk on Monday morning as they seized training equipment preventing the club from training.

Their protest was to register their displeasure over the club's poor form in the league which they believe smacks of relegation.

Since winning 2-0 against Bibiani Gold Stars at home, RTU are yet to win a game in their last six matches as they lie 15th on the league table two points above relegation.

He revealed in an interview with Kumasi based Oyerepa FM that supporters have issues with the current coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko and also want the Management gone among others.

"RTU supporters are not happy with the current happenings at the club. They feel coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko, has problems with player selection since he has previously said that the club doesn't have quality like the others teams in the league," he told Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

"They the supporters also feel that the problem is not only about the technical team but also the management team. For instance, in the past three months we haven't heard anything from Ibrahim Mahama and his people.

"Some RTU supporters were at the club's training ground to stop them from training and also took away some training equipment. Reports are that they are not happy with the current management and want them to leave the club," he added.