Real Tamale United (RTU) will be officially crowned as winners of the Division One League Zone One on Sunday August 1, 2021.

RTU who finished the season on top of the league table will face Steadfast FC in a coronation match scheduled for the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday.

The Zone One table toppers are expected to receive a trophy after the coronation game as well as a cheque of GHc50,000 from the Ghana Football Association(GFA).

Players and Officials of the Club will also receive forty medals for their impressive performance during the 2020/21 league season.

RTU leaped to the top of the league log on the final day of the season after beating Unity FC 2-0 at the Tamale Stadium while Bofoakwa slipped after their goalless draw against Berekum Arsenals.

The giants of the Northern Region will now join Bibiani Goldstars and Accra Lions who have also qualified to the Ghana Premier League from Zone 2 and three respectively.