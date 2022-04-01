1 hour ago

Real Tamale United will play their Ghana Premier League (GPL) Matchweek 23 home game against Berekum Chelsea on Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

This is as a result of the temporary ban on the Club from playing their home matches at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale pending the decision of the GFA Disciplinary Committee on their misconduct case.

In effect, King Faisal FC's outstanding Matchday 21 game against Berekum Chelsea has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Kick off for both matches is 3pm.