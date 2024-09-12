2 hours ago

Real Tamale United (RTU) has proudly unveiled their reserve jersey for the 2024/25 Division One League, showcasing a design that is both visually striking and deeply meaningful.

The jersey features a sleek white base, adorned with intricate sections of the Northern Region's map.

This thoughtful design element pays homage to RTU’s strong ties with the Northern Region, highlighting iconic local areas such as Savelugu and Kumbungu.

This new kit is more than just a uniform; it represents a powerful symbol of regional pride for both the team and its dedicated fans.

As the players take to the field in this remarkable apparel, they will carry with them a visual representation of their community, reinforcing the bond between the club and its supporters.

Fans are expected to embrace this new jersey with enthusiasm, as it not only celebrates RTU’s regional heritage but also unites the community in support of the team’s endeavors throughout the season.