The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 elections, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is in a fix over who becomes his running mate.

According to the Inquisitor newspaper, while Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has settled on his candidate, there are some individuals within the presidency and the New Patriotic Party who are opposed to this decision and are scheming to have it changed.

Per the Inquisitor publication on Monday, December 11, 2023, the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wholly welcomes the decision of Dr Bawumia, but some relatives of his who are commonly tagged as the ‘Akyem Mafia’ are not comfortable with the choice.

These relatives of President Nana Akufo-Addo are suggesting a particular person for Dr. Bawumia and that was the reason why the NPP offered some excuses as to why his running mate would not be named soon.

The Inquisitor publication mentions an alleged report from one of the state security institutions which is skewed in favour of the supposed ‘Akyem Mafia’.

A source quoted by the publication said, “In as much as the names being mentioned around are qualified and are of good standing, Dr. Bawumia should be allowed to exercise the prerogative that he wields to pick whoever he thinks is the best for him.’’

It will be recalled that the New Patriotic Party recently granted Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a window of opportunity to consider and consult more with stakeholders on who he will select for next year’s election.

The decision was taken by the National Council of the party on Thursday, December 5, 2023.

Addressing the press after a national council meeting on Thursday, General Secretary of the party Justin Frimpong Kodua noted that the national council agreed with the request of the party’s flagbearer.

“In line with our constitution, particularly about article 13 (32)- ‘the vice presidential candidate shall be a known and active member at least five years and shall be nominated by the presidential candidate at least 12 months before general elections when the party is not in government or the president is not the candidate.’

“The National Council may, however, dispense with this requirement under special circumstances. From the interpretation of this article, it presupposes that today should have been the day our leader of the party and our presidential candidate should have presented his running mate to the national council.”

“However, upon request from the presidential candidate, because his election was done on November 4, 2023, he needs a bit of time to continue with his consultation before he brings the proposed name for his running mate to the national council,” he said.