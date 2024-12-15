2 hours ago

Russia blocks Viber, citing violations of anti-terrorism regulations. This move is the latest in Moscow's broader crackdown on social media platforms.

Russian authorities have intensified their grip on digital communication platforms, announcing the blockade of Viber, a widely used messaging app. This development, revealed by Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor, highlights the government’s ongoing efforts to control online content under the pretext of combating terrorism and extremism.

With nearly a quarter of Russia's population reliant on Viber for daily communication, the decision raises significant concerns about access to information and freedom of expression.

Russia Blocks Viber: Allegations of Regulation Violations

Roskomnadzor justified the ban on Viber by claiming the platform failed to adhere to national regulations designed to counter terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking. The messaging app is the latest casualty in a series of restrictions targeting social networking services in Russia.

The crackdown on Viber follows a 2023 fine of one million rubles (approximately $11,880) imposed on the app for not removing content deemed "false" by Russian authorities regarding the war in Ukraine. Roskomnadzor stated that Viber’s repeated violations of national legislation made its operations in Russia untenable.

Viber’s Popularity in Russia

Before the ban, Viber had established itself as a major communication tool for millions of Russians. Reports from state news agency TASS revealed that as of October 2023, approximately 26% of Russians aged 12 and above used the app, with around 14% relying on it daily.

This substantial user base underscores the app’s role in the daily lives of ordinary citizens. However, the government’s decision to block Viber mirrors a broader strategy to consolidate control over digital communication platforms.

Broader Clampdown on Social Media

Russia’s actions against Viber are part of an ongoing campaign to limit access to foreign-based platforms. In 2022, following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, authorities restricted access to X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. A complete ban on Facebook and Instagram followed in March 2022.

These moves have raised widespread international criticism, with many accusing the Russian government of using national security as a pretext to suppress dissent and control information flow.

Mounting Penalties Against Viber

Tightening the Digital Space

In addition to the recent ban, Viber has faced escalating penalties. By December 2024, the app had been fined over 1.8 million rubles (approximately $17,402) for repeated violations of national laws. This financial pressure, coupled with the regulatory crackdown, marks a significant blow to Viber’s operations in Russia.The blocking of Viber reflects Russia’s growing efforts to control its digital ecosystem, targeting platforms that it deems non-compliant with its strict regulations. For millions of Russians, the ban on Viber not only disrupts communication but also signals a broader erosion of internet freedom.

As the digital space in Russia becomes increasingly restricted, the move raises critical questions about the balance between national security and the rights to information and free expression.