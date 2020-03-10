1 hour ago

Rwanda authorities have installed hand-washing facilities at a bus station in the capital, Kigali, as a precaution against coronavirus. A pro-government newspaper has tweeted video footage from the scene

Frequent hand-washing is one of the key steps recommended by the World Health Organization. They also advise the following:

-Maintain social distancing

-Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

-Practice respiratory hygiene

-If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early

-Stay informed and follow the advice given by your healthcare provider.

Special attention should be paid to washing the spaces in between one's fingers, plus other neglected areas, according to the UK's biggest nursing union

Rwanda has not confirmed any case of coronavirus.

So far 10 African countries have confirmed a total of 100 positive cases.

Authorities in Kigali have banned concerts and public gatherings as a precaution against the virus, a move that sparked criticism online.