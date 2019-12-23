43 minutes ago

President Akufo-Addo (right) in a handshake with ex President Mahama

The aspiring presidential candidate of the NDC, John Mahama says he would reduce the size of government if voted into office in 2020.

The former president, in a Facebook live video Monday, attacked President Nana Akufo-Addo’s huge government size, describing it as ineffective.

Citing the Procurement Ministry, Mahama said there are many procurement breaches ongoing in the public sector despite an entire ministry dedicated to curb same.

He said if voted into office, he would scrap many ministries and reduce the number of ministers.

“You can’t be asking Ghanaians to tighten their belts while you have 125 Ministers and have increased the number of Ministries to over 50,” Mahama slammed.

What has the government said about the criticisms?

Responding to criticisms of the number of ministers, government spokespersons have said the New Patriotic Party never promised a small government size.

President Akufo-Addo himself has said the over 120 ministers in his government have helped him to fulfil his promises to Ghanaians.

Addressing the press last week, he said he could not have fulfilled his numerous promises without a large government size, adding the efficiency is in the numbers.