4 hours ago

The Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has appealed to the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, to sack Yaw Buaben Asamoa from his campaign team.

According to him, the former Member of Parliament for Adenta, who is currently the official spokesperson for the Alan Kyerematen campaign, has become clueless about things surrounding him.

Stating this in a tweet, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, who is also the MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri, said it is time Alan Kyerematen gets rid of Yaw Buaben Asamoa from his team.

“Mr. Alan Kyerematen should jettison YB off his campaign team. He simply cannot connect & has become clueless… I pity your campaign strategies… pathetic,” he wrote in a tweet.

In an earlier GhanaWeb report, Yaw Buaben Asamoa alleged that New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament are being coerced into supporting the bid of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He also claimed that the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, and some leaders of the party are attempting to force some MPs to join the vice president on a planned visit to the Manhyia Palace.

“Now as we speak, MPs are being called and threatened into joining a certain delegation for the upcoming Akwasidae just to prove that they have numbers and Annoh-Dompreh is into it.

“How are MPs who are supposed to be thinking and strategizing about protecting their seats being forced into joining a presidential campaign and are being threatened? Akwasidae is coming and we will all witness it. They are saying 100 MPs will follow the Vice President,” he said.

Alan Kyerematen is vying for the vacant position of the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), even as he hopes to become president of Ghana.