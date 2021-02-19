3 hours ago

It has emerged that the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah write the name in small letters with only first letter capital) has incurred the anger of NPP foot soldiers nationwide due to his recent attitude at the GRA.

A group known as “NPP foot soldiers eye” speaking on Kingdom FM’s political show “Pae Mu Kae” stated that the activities of the Commissioner-General clearly shows that he is anti-NPP and dislikes the party.

"His actions and inactions are against the party”, the group emphasized.

The group added that the Commissioner-General together with the Commissioner in charge of support service is running the affairs of GRA like a provision store.

They say he and the other Commissioner do not take any person’s idea but only their own is taken into consideration.

They pleaded with President Akufo-Addo to, as a matter of urgency, sack the Commissioner-General and the Commissioner in charge of support service “if indeed the President is willing to break the 8-year cycle”.