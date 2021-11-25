2 hours ago

Legendary former Hearts player Mohammed Polo has called on the Hearts of Oak hierarchy to sack struggling Hearts coach Samuel Boadu if he cannot turn around the fortunes of the club.

The former Medeama gaffer took over the reigns of the Hearts coaching job midway through last season and guided them to break their trophy hoodoo as they won the Ghana Premier League title for the first time in 12 years and also won the MTN FA Cup.

Hearts of Oak are yet to win a match this season in the Ghana Premier League after four matches with three draws and a defeat against AshGold on Sunday.

According to Mohammed Polo, winning the league once does not make one a good coach as one needs consistency to be a top coach.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Akoma FM, Mohammed Polo says the club must sack Samuel Boadu if he cannot change the dire situation at the club.

“Review Samuel Boadu's work as soon as possible, if he cannot turn around the current run of poor form he should be sacked. If he can't bounce back just give him the sack,” the veteran coach shared.

Ghana Champions Accra Hearts of Oak will host Algerian side JS Saoura at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday.