40 minutes ago

Dr Emmanuel Amankwah, aka Amankaya, a senior lecturer and a senior communications member of the ruling National Patriotic Party ( NPP) has divulged that a minister of President Nana Addo’s government must be sacrificed to make way for other good and transparent governance.

In a panel discussion on Oyerepa Breakfast Show hosted by Nana Yaw Mensah Joel, Amankay revealed there is the need to sacrifice the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta to restore trust in Ken Ofori Atta’s government.

He cited an instance with the former Finance Minister of the UK, who had been sacked by the government.

“The President should be bold and take some drastic decisions and that is the only way to restore trust and respect.

“So I think the Finance Minister must be sacrificed,” he said.