6 hours ago

Dr. Grace Boadu, the Chief Executive Officer of Grace Gift Herbal Center, known for its premium medical services utilizing natural herbs, has reportedly passed away.

The cause of her death is currently unknown, and the news of her passing was initially reported by Kessben FM on their various social media platforms.

Dr. Grace Boadu was a well-known figure on several radio stations in Kumasi, where she not only shared her expertise but also distributed free herbal portions, advocating for the use of herbs in disease treatment.

Despite her recent generous donation of GHC10,000.00 to the Heal Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital project led by the Asantehene, news of her demise has sent shockwaves throughout various media platforms.

Dr. Grace Boadu's lively and affable personality will be remembered by those who knew her.