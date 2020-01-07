1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Sadat Karim has returned to his club Halmstad from the winter break after spending some time off during the festive season in his home Ghana.

The striker who plays for second tier side scored six goals in 30 matches for his side before the 2018/2019 season ended and is back to prepare for the new season and help his team climb up the divisions in Sweden.

The former Hearts of Oak striker joined Hamlstad from Landskrona after they were relegated from the Swedish Superettan in the 2017/2018 league season.

Despite scoring eleven goals in 28 appearances for his then side Landskrona in the Swedish Superettan, the Black and White were demoted to the third-tier division after amassing just 22 points in 30 games.

He signed for Hamlstad for two years.