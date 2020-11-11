50 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Sadat Karim has extended his contract with Halmstad BK, signing two years for the Swedish Superattan League side.

It comes just three days after helping the team to annihilate Dalkurd by 4-0.

The initial contract of the former Hearts of Oak attacker was scheduled to expire on November 30, 2020 but he has now been handed a new contract as he continues to bang in the goals.

The 29-year-old joined Halmstad from Landskrona Bois in January 2019 and has so far netted ten goals and provided fourteen assists in 56 games.

He was a transfer target of a host of teams including Orebro before committing his future to Halmstad.

Sadat on Saturday registered his name twice on the score-sheet and provided an assist as Halmstads BK thumped Dalkurd 4-0 in the Swedish Superettan League.