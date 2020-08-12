1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Sadat Karim was on target for the first time this season as his side Halmstads BK played in the Swedish Suprettan league on Tuesday.

The home side Halmstads BK secured a hard fought two nil victory against Oesters IF in the game at the Örjans Vall Stadium.

Karim was handed a start and did not disappoint as he grabbed the opener for his side in the 25th minute of the game.

Going into the break the home team was in the lead with Sadat Karim's strike but they soon made the game after restart when Edvin Kurtulus made sure of the results with a well taken strike in the 69th minute.

Sadat Karim did not play the entire duration of the game as he was replaced by Mikael Boman .

Compatriots Joseph Baffo and Thomas Boakye also played in the game at some point.

The attacker has scored once in 11 appearances this term while providing four assists.