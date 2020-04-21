1 hour ago

Experienced attacker, Sadick Adams has revealed that his proposed move to Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders has collapsed and he will no longer sign for the club.

The former Ghana U-17 star has been without a club since ending his short stint with Lebanese top-flight club Shabab Bourj.

Sadick Adams, a former Ashgold and Asante Kotoko Star, disclosed a fortnight ago that he was close to a move to Eleven Wonders after entering negotiation with the club.

But the player has disclosed to Ghanaian news portal, FMIG that he will no longer sign for the club after talks broke down at the eleventh hour.

“I’m not joining Eleven Wonders again. I don’t want to talk about what happened. But the deal is off," he said.

The 30-year-old has vast experience in the local league having featured for Berekum Chelsea, Ashantigold and Asante Kotoko.

The striker hinted he will join a Ghanaian Premier League club before the season resumes from coronavirus suspension.